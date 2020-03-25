Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,181 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,374,505,000 after acquiring an additional 156,993 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,602,776,000 after acquiring an additional 348,403 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,382,600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,418,078,000 after acquiring an additional 689,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,840,863 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $595,648,000 after acquiring an additional 80,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,397 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $595,174,000 after acquiring an additional 32,042 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $357.32 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $393.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $156.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $79,422,333. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.58.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

