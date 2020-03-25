Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 95,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 213,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 26,664 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $65.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.86. The stock has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

