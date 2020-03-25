Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.08% of Fidelity National Financial worth $9,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.40. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $49.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.