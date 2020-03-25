Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,829 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $13,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,209,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,457,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,203,000 after acquiring an additional 409,763 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,562,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Workday by 377.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 381,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,755,000 after acquiring an additional 301,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 15,837.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 258,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 256,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.40.

Workday stock opened at $132.39 on Wednesday. Workday Inc has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.61. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 5,714 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $1,025,434.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $9,627,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,571 shares of company stock valued at $65,442,392 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

