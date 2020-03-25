Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $9,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 791.7% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $165.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.08. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $334.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.83.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

