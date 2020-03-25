Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,297 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in American International Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 27,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 56,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,002,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,466,000 after purchasing an additional 553,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.09.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.14. American International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.