Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 1,922,448 Shares of Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,133,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,922,448 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.92% of Baytex Energy worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTE. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Baytex Energy by 110.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 61,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 32,141 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Baytex Energy by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Baytex Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Baytex Energy by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 77,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 40,533 shares during the last quarter. 24.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.33.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.34 million, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 2.55. Baytex Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $337.84 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy Corp will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

