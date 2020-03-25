Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 26,800 Shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.16% of Berry Global Group worth $9,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,898,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,475 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,643,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,995,000 after acquiring an additional 228,133 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,510,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,252 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $138,257,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,196,000 after acquiring an additional 98,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group Inc has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

