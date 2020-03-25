Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 57,000 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $9,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 408,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,370,000 after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth $8,998,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 101,664 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,087,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $60.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average of $52.68.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.