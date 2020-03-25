Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $12,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.46.

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $196.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.93. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $312.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

