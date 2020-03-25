Algert Global LLC Acquires 2,180 Shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI)

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.13% of Trueblue worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,235,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,721,000 after buying an additional 59,460 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,198,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after buying an additional 113,855 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 672,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after buying an additional 79,434 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 593,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after buying an additional 94,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Trueblue by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 574,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TBI stock opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $507.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.92. Trueblue Inc has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $25.75.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. Trueblue had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.66%. Trueblue’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trueblue Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded Trueblue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

