Algert Global LLC Boosts Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,801 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.06% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley purchased 52,629 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $748,910.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,305.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 1.93. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.69 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.71% and a negative net margin of 36.86%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HALO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

