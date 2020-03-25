Algert Global LLC Boosts Stock Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.13% of AAR worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAR by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 292.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 22,253 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIR shares. TheStreet cut shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of AAR from $55.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

AAR stock opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $466.80 million, a P/E ratio of 152.62 and a beta of 1.33. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.64.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.29 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. AAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $522,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,714,922.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $1,170,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,439,618.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,163 shares of company stock worth $2,935,560. 8.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

