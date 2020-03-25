Algert Global LLC Buys 10,750 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 184.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,781,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 9.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the third quarter valued at $1,111,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $92.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.38.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $848.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 55.33%.

SWX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Southwest Gas from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.83.

In other news, Director Robert L. Boughner acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.69 per share, for a total transaction of $161,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,074.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Hester acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.41 per share, with a total value of $116,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,080.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $656,350 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

