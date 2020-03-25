Algert Global LLC Buys 26,924 Shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 456.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,828 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,924 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,220,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,841,000 after acquiring an additional 443,562 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 652,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after acquiring an additional 65,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after acquiring an additional 162,559 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 431,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical stock opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. Globus Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average of $52.28.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $211.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GMED shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

