Algert Global LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Algert Global LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,830 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,887,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Epizyme by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,646,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,108,000 after buying an additional 470,980 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Epizyme by 133.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 651,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 372,321 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,542,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Epizyme by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 217,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 105,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPZM shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $18.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Epizyme from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Shares of EPZM stock opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 11.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Epizyme Inc has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $27.82.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 715.53% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Epizyme Inc will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $53,757.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,361.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $73,909.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,977.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,545 shares of company stock valued at $319,322 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

