Algert Global LLC Grows Position in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL)

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,760 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.13% of Knoll worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Knoll during the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knoll during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Knoll during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knoll during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Knoll by 11.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Knoll alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on KNL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knoll from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra downgraded shares of Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Knoll to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Knoll from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of KNL stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Knoll Inc has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $28.30.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $371.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.82 million. Knoll had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 23.64%. Knoll’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.