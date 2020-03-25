Algert Global LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Algert Global LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,382,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,209,000 after acquiring an additional 108,064 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,881,000 after acquiring an additional 252,634 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cintas by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Cintas by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 497,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,953,000 after acquiring an additional 30,849 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 481,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,661,000 after acquiring an additional 48,693 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS stock opened at $173.80 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $304.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.60 and its 200-day moving average is $265.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.09.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

