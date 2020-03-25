Algert Global LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.22% of Matrix Service worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 216,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 103,236 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,057,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,188,000 after acquiring an additional 248,468 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12. Matrix Service Co has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $225.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -429.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $318.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matrix Service Co will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTRX shares. TheStreet lowered Matrix Service from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Sidoti raised Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

