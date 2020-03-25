Algert Global LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,731 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jayson Penn sold 3,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $88,972.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,420 shares in the company, valued at $4,471,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $33.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.65.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPC. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

