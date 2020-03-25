Algert Global LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,585 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.21% of Zumiez worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Zumiez by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,831 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,746 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zumiez by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,462 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 11,971 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Zumiez by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,099 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zumiez alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 48,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $1,635,983.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,604,921 shares in the company, valued at $88,593,363.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. BidaskClub downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Zumiez from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zumiez from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.14.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.56. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average is $30.58.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.99 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.