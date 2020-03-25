Algert Global LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,393 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Diodes by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes stock opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.39. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 12.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Diodes news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 33,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $1,603,460.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,530.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $156,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,352 shares of company stock worth $2,000,616. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.