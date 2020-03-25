Algert Global LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 428.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,407 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 524.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

AGS opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. PlayAGS Inc has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $57.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.09.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $77.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGS shares. Roth Capital reduced their price target on PlayAGS from to in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on PlayAGS from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on PlayAGS from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PlayAGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

