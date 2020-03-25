Algert Global LLC Has $2 Million Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BFAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

BFAM opened at $92.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $64.23 and a 1 year high of $176.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.75.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $520.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 8.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total transaction of $568,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,175 shares in the company, valued at $13,030,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $1,012,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,313.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $2,444,015. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

