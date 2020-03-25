Algert Global LLC Invests $1.14 Million in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 233,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 60,485 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $997,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMN opened at $67.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $45.04 and a one year high of $89.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.53.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $586.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.50 million. Equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ralph Henderson sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total value of $74,202.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,036.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,031 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

