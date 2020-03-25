Algert Global LLC Lowers Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,583 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $17,296,742,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,556,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,601,000 after acquiring an additional 782,974 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,202,000 after acquiring an additional 732,676 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,020,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,121 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,634,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,554,000 after acquiring an additional 228,870 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.34.

C opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.77. The company has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

