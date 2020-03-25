Algert Global LLC Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 40.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Northcoast Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $53.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

