Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Agree Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Agree Realty by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty stock opened at $57.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.13. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 75.97%.

In other news, Director Simon Leopold purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.60 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,762 shares in the company, valued at $200,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.