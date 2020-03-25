Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,306 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Perficient at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1,396.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $698,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,341,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $162,969.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,036,804.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,147,042 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.38. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.07 million, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $145.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Perficient from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. National Securities downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Perficient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

