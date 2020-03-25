Algert Global LLC Purchases 21,140 Shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,140 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 19.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 513,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 84,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,635,000 after purchasing an additional 81,173 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 5.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.10. Outfront Media Inc has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.78 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.32%. This is an increase from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

OUT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Outfront Media from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.