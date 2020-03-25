Algert Global LLC Purchases Shares of 17,099 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

ALK opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is an increase from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

ALK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

