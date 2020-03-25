Algert Global LLC Raises Holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 138.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,550 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Discovery Communications by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Discovery Communications by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC grew its position in Discovery Communications by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Discovery Communications by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in Discovery Communications by 106.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $33.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,014.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DISCA. ValuEngine lowered Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra dropped their target price on Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

