Algert Global LLC Raises Holdings in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) by 459.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,459 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Twist Bioscience worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 215,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

In related news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $91,143.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,548.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at $708,614.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,859 shares of company stock worth $752,412. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Twist Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $35.95.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.17). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 234.22% and a negative return on equity of 86.44%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 million. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.