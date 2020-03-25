Algert Global LLC Raises Stake in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Algert Global LLC raised its position in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Globant worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Globant by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 304,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,322,000 after buying an additional 228,166 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,408,000 after buying an additional 157,075 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,384,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,784,000 after buying an additional 80,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Globant by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 67,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,164,000 after buying an additional 52,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Globant from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

GLOB stock opened at $84.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.75. Globant SA has a 12 month low of $68.34 and a 12 month high of $141.67. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.