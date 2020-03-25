Algert Global LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,488,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,813,000 after acquiring an additional 30,220 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at $111,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall purchased 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $26,115.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,326,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $564.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.36. Mr. Cooper Group had a positive return on equity of 20.89% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.95 million. Analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

COOP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised Mr. Cooper Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

