Algert Global LLC Reduces Holdings in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Algert Global LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,594 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Integer worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITGR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,337,000 after buying an additional 43,404 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 772,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,134,000 after buying an additional 345,434 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 470,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,867,000 after buying an additional 88,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,802,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,119,000 after buying an additional 83,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.83. Integer Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.70.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.15.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

