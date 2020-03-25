Algert Global LLC Sells 15,477 Shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,477 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.10% of Hub Group worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 51.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.50. Hub Group Inc has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $60.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $900.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.88 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

