Algert Global LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,533,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,494,000 after purchasing an additional 928,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,089,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,678,000 after purchasing an additional 378,107 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 445,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,684,000 after purchasing an additional 171,016 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 226,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,952,000 after purchasing an additional 151,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,252,000. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA stock opened at $180.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $260.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.48.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.14.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.