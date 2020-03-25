Algert Global LLC Takes $1.37 Million Position in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 48,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.20.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $40.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,011 shares in the company, valued at $324,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.