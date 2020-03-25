ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALE. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ALLETE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in ALLETE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in ALLETE by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in ALLETE by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in ALLETE by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

ALLETE stock opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.37. ALLETE Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $304.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.60 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 14.96%. ALLETE’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.6175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 74.17%.

In other news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $432,327.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,879.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

