Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 977,188 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 977,188 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.46% of 3M worth $469,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM opened at $132.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.55.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

