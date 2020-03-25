Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,799,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 257,632 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $307,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average of $41.26. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Stephens dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.61.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $169,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,021. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $184,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,790. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.