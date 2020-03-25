Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,499,747 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 231,478 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.27% of Boeing worth $488,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,615 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 2,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Bank of America cut their price objective on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group set a $333.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.17.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $127.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.40, a P/E/G ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.33. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $398.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.39.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

