Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $452.53 Million Stock Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,059,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65,392 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.74% of Raytheon worth $452,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Raytheon by 5.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Raytheon by 2.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Raytheon by 2.5% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon by 8.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Raytheon by 2.1% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTN opened at $133.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $720,545.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,372.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra boosted their price objective on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research cut Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.60.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

