Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $462.27 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,201,896 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 387,798 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $462,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.86.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $143.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

