Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 379,026 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,717,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 379,026 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.26% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $490,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,958,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 542,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,577,000 after acquiring an additional 255,022 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 417,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,340,000 after acquiring an additional 228,331 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,143,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,984,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,728,000 after acquiring an additional 149,423 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $89.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.62 and its 200 day moving average is $132.68. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.07%.

MAA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.58.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,665.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,639,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $38,194.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,252 shares of company stock worth $165,245. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

