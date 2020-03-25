Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives Daily News Impact Score of -3.85

Headlines about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a news sentiment score of -3.85 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alphabet’s ranking:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,340.00 target price (down previously from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,581.81.

GOOG stock opened at $1,134.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,349.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1,321.27. The company has a market capitalization of $736.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total value of $38,629,609.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 555,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $27,841,123.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

