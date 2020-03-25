Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €41.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) received a €41.00 ($47.67) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alstom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €45.75 ($53.20).

Shares of ALO stock opened at €37.36 ($43.44) on Wednesday. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($43.45). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €43.72 and its 200-day moving average price is €40.78.

About Alstom

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

