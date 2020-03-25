Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$42.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$46.00. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.29.

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at C$35.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$43.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.18. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$24.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.77.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$148.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.07 million. Analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 1.8724573 EPS for the current year.

Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

