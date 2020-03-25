Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

HWC stock opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney Corp has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $44.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.44.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $316.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

